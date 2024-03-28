Washington Interested in Fueling Haitian Crisis: LaCroix

The solutions to the crisis are found in the Magna Carta, not in Washington, which is not going to solve any problem.

Haitian political scientist Jeffers Pierre LaCroix said Thursday in statements to teleSUR that Washington is seeking to fuel the current crisis in Haiti to justify a military intervention.

He said that the U.S. government is not interested in resolving the multidimensional crisis that the country is going through. On the contrary, it seeks to make it more complex in order to cause a civil war to break out, which would then be used as a pretext for a military invasion.

Jeffers added that Washington's interest lies in controlling the resources of the Caribbean nation. To this end, it promotes the idea that Haitians are incapable of finding their own solutions by presenting the nation as a failed state.

He further explained that through its embassy and the mission of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), the White House is committing unconstitutional acts, thus dealing an institutional blow to Haitian democracy.

He recalled that Article 149 of the 1987 Constitution shows the road map to be followed in the absence of the President. This establishes that in such a scenario, the Prime Minister must call for elections within a minimum of 45 days or a maximum of 90 days, or he must go to the Court of Cassation and elect as head of State his most senior judge.

He specified that former President Jovenel Moïse was murdered on July 7, 2021, and the country has spent almost three years without a president. According to the Magna Carta, the head of government, Ariel Henry, should not have remained at the head of the country after those 90 days and has already been in office for 33 months. He assured that the U.S. Government is maneuvering to perpetuate Henry at the head of the Government until 2026.

In Jeffers' opinion, the Caricom mission is in reality the U.S. mission to control the Antillean nation, for which reason it is rejected by the Haitian people. The solutions to the crisis are found in the Magna Carta, not in Washington, which is not going to solve any problem, he said.

On the other hand, he blamed the United Nations (UN), with presence in Haiti since 1984, which is prone to this interventionist approach and not to that of an emancipatory development.

Haiti, the poorest nation in Latin America and the Caribbean

Jeffers demanded that the aspiration of the Haitian people to have a government that would put an end to the situation of poverty, exclusion and violence, without interference, be taken into account. "Haiti is poor because it is too rich," he said.

He explained that at various times Haiti has requested help from Russia, Venezuela and other sovereign nations that fight for a multipolar world, are not imperialist and do not crave the resources of the Haitian people, in contrast to the appetites of the U.S.

The political scientist noted that Haiti is the Latin American country with the largest reserve of iridium with an estimated 500,000 tons. It is a rare mineral whose ton has a very high value.

He added that it is the second country in the world, after South Africa, with the most bauxite, an essential mineral to manufacture airplanes. Jeffers also said that, according to studies, the Caribbean nation has an enormous oil reserve. He affirmed that it is comparable to that of Venezuela, which is why Washington claims that this oil reserve is theirs, but it belongs to the Haitian people, he said.

He also drew attention to the fact that a requirement for membership in the proposed Caricom Transitional Council is to accept foreign intervention. This is another sign that imperialism has a plan to control Haiti's resources, considered the Haitian political scientist.