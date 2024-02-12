Haiti: Police Brutality Case Against the Press Investigated

Radio UNI FM urged journalists to be careful in the streets when doing their work, and not to give in to the barbarities of anti-democrats nostalgic for the dictatorship, predators of information professionals.

The General Directorate of the Haitian National Police is investigating a case of excessive abuse against the press covering the riots against the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

This institution was summoned by members of the union who are demanding justice for journalist Jean-Marc Jean, who lost an eye after being hit in the face by a tear gas bomb on Thursday, February 8.

The commissioner of the aforementioned entity, Garry Desrosiers visited the reporter at the State University Hospital of Haiti to see the seriousness of the victim.

He spoke with Jean-Marc Jean's mother and family members, and promised to follow up on this case, and to clarify this incident so that justice may be done.

For its part, Radio UNI FM condemned the police brutality against its correspondent in Cap-Haïtien, Love-Marckendy Paul.

The reporter was physically assaulted on February 7, 2024 by an agent of the Bureau de Lutte contre le Narcotrafic, while covering an anti-government demonstration.

As a result of this police brutality, his work equipment was damaged.

Radio UNI FM urged journalists to be careful in the streets when doing their work, and not to give in to the barbarities of anti-democrats nostalgic for the dictatorship, predators of information professionals.

According to the newspaper Le Facteur Haiti, many reporters from online and traditional media were victims of abuses in the exercise of their functions during the recent popular movements to demand the resignation of the de facto Prime Minister Ariel Henry.