Haiti in Tension Due to Violence and Doubts about Power Shift

The situation forced school principals to temporarily suspend classes, and banks directed their workers to leave work at noon before the violence escalated further in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, the outbreaks of violence in Haiti add more tension to the socio-political landscape of the Caribbean country, where opponents are wary of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who is due to hand over power tomorrow and call for elections.

The week began with many hot spots in the geography of the Caribbean nation, especially Port-au-Prince, the capital.

In Delmas large plumes of smoke could be seen in the distance after protesters set up tire barricades and set them on fire.

The crowd overturned vehicles and small shopkeepers fearing for their lives ran for cover in the face of the uncontainable anger that the police tried to quell with tear gas.

Hundreds of Haitians took to the streets on Monday to protest the unelected government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whose government has seen partnerships of violent gangs widen their control across most of the capital and spread to nearby areas.#Haiti pic.twitter.com/uRF29eNuKm — Federal Character (@Fedcharacter) February 6, 2024

While some were running in panic, others, taking every precaution, managed to reach supermarkets to stock up on basic and imperishable products because history has already shown that this could be a matter of days.

In this context, the leader of the Democratic and Popular Sector (SDP), André Michel, affirmed that there would be no transfer of power on February 7, because elections were never held.

Burning tires and tear gas fill major cities in Haiti that are shut down by protests calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry pic.twitter.com/eweXym70d0 — RT (@RT_com) February 6, 2024

For this reason, it is impossible for Henry to leave power for the moment, something which would overheat the Haitian political scene, commented the radical opponent in an interview on Radio Magik 9.

"The Haitian state is not in a position to guarantee security throughout the nation. There are gang leaders who control a large part of the country, and it is not possible to hold general elections in this situation. That is why we are asking for an international force", expressed Michel, who urged Henry to continue with the political dialogue.

On December 21, 2022, an agreement was signed in which Henry would remain in power for 14 months, which he would hand over on February 7 of the current year, in addition to forming a new government, establishing a Provisional Electoral Council and assuming the organization of the next elections.



