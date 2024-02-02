Haiti: Criminal Gangs Spread Terror in Neighborhoods

So far, the police have no news about the inactive Cabaret women's prison, which was attacked by the Canaan gang, whose members ransacked the place and set fire to it, according to the website Juno7.

On Friday, official sources stated that, in addition to the violence generated by protests and riots by forest rangers cornered by the government, gangs are adding to the panic of a population anguished by the insecurity that persists in Haiti.

Armed gangs continue to expand their tentacles in various areas of the national territory. In the town of Canaan, many residents are still in their homes because the men under the command of Capo Jeff have been preventing free transit since January 29.

Two young men who were trying to leave the neighborhood were shot and killed, while in the homes there is a lack of food and people cannot go out to work.

Gang members seizing women's civil prison in #Haiti's Cabaret yesterday. Fortunately, the inmates had been transferred to the Delmas 33 prison last June for security reasons. pic.twitter.com/vTgSpx1y7z — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) January 31, 2024

They loaded everything they found inside the building, including solar panels and batteries, and after emptying the penitentiary they set fire to it, and then celebrated the attack as a great victory, the source said.

Police authorities are investigating the execution of 15 people in the Pernier neighborhood in the Pétion-Ville commune. This act - considered here as a bloodbath - is attributed to the 400 Mawozo gang.

These people were killed when members of the group stormed the area occupied by their rivals from the Vitelhomme Innocent.

Most of the bodies had bullet holes, including girls and women. The riddled bodies were lying on the ground, some tied up and others half burned.

In this context, the Security Brigade of Protected Areas of Haiti (BSAP) continues to be dissatisfied with the measures imposed by the government and plans to extend its rebellion, an idea which, if carried out in different parts of the country, will bring more violence.

According to the latest reports, the agents operating in the northeast have no intention of handing in their weapons in spite of what has been ordered by the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, whom they accuse of favoring the interests of the Dominican Republic.

The BSAP went from being a simple forest guard to a considerable force of well-equipped troops at the service of political interests.

In other parts of the country, violent protests persist against Henry, who is due to leave office next week, but his detractors want him to leave power before February 7.