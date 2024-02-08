Haiti: People Demand Resignation of Prime Minister

In numerous localities of the Caribbean country, including Port-au-Prince, gunshots and bursts of automatic weapons were heard, and several people were already reported injured and one lost his life.

On Wednesday, Haitians went to bed without the satisfaction of seeing Prime Minister Ariel Henry resign, but on Thursday they took to the streets to continue their efforts to force him to hand over power.

The riots have almost paralyzed this capital city, where the demonstrators erected dozens of barricades with tires and set them on fire.

Stores, schools, public and private institutions closed their doors, while traffic was practically null the day before.

Videos circulating in the networks showed angry citizens smashing several shops, which were then set on fire.

Al menos seis personas murieron y más de una decena resultaron heridas en violentas manifestaciones antigubernamentales en Haití, que reunieron a varios miles de personas que exigían la salida del primer ministro, Ariel Henry, tras 30 meses en el poder sin resultados concretos. pic.twitter.com/MiNtHnEEV6 — Rafael Gil (@rafaelgil251051) February 8, 2024

The tweet reads, "At least six people were killed and more than a dozen injured in violent anti-government demonstrations in Haiti, which brought together several thousand people demanding the departure of Prime Minister Ariel Henry after 30 months in power without concrete results."

The Haitian authorities reiterated the prohibition of carrying firearms in the anti-government protests, and stressed that any citizen caught with weapons on the public streets during the marches will be punished according to the law.

The same will occur with those who opt for violence and deliberately attempt against the life and property of others.

On December 21, 2022, an agreement was signed in which it was emphasized that Henry would remain in office for 14 months, which he would hand over on February 7 of the current year.

He was to form a new government, establish a Provisional Electoral Council and assume the organization of the next elections.

In view of his silence on the matter and the absence of an attitude that would please his detractors, the opponents began to promote protests.