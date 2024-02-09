Haiti: Mobilization of People in Name of a Revolution Proposed

The dismissal of Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry does not mean the end of the struggle, but rather its beginning, for other lapdogs will rush to take his place, warns the daily.

On Thursday, official sources said that Haiti is on the brink of the abyss and that workers, trade unionists, activists and young people of all stripes must unite to transform their popular demands into a revolution, suggests an article in the Haiti Liberté newspaper.

All face exploitation, insecurity and repression, and there is only one solution: a revolution.

"There is no other way to eradicate these evils that are killing us than to overthrow the system, and only a total upheaval will disrupt this imperialist laboratory that reproduces puppet leaders who have no patriotic conscience," the text points out.

“Mobilizing the people in the name of revolution is a crucial first step and even if we get rid of the rotten political class, we have barely begun,” the article points out.

“We will have to climb many mountains, and imperialism” - in reference to the U.S. government – “will turn its fury against us, seeking to divide and confuse us, to sabotage and destroy the embryo of a new society,” the article stated.

There is only one solution, as the slogan says: Revolution. There is no other way to eradicate these evils that are killing us than to bring down the system.https://t.co/scnnDIAl6I @haiti_liberte #Haiti — Kim Ives (@kimives13) February 7, 2024

“The revolution will not triumph in a day, in a week, in a month, or even in a year, for it requires persistent, difficult and disciplined work,” the editorial clarifies.

This is a complex and long-term task. It cannot be achieved in a hurried, careless, spontaneous and thoughtless manner because it requires discussion, struggles, trials, sacrifices, mistakes and awareness, the text of the newspaper states.

The dismissal of Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry does not mean the end of the struggle, but rather its beginning, for other lapdogs will rush to take his place, warns the daily.

January was Haiti's most violent month in 2 years.



Warning of a deepening crisis, @UNHumanRights chief @volker_turk calls for greater efforts to improve security, and tackle poverty, discrimination & corruption to create long-term stability.https://t.co/Kcwq40BSxN pic.twitter.com/1IKfxMWfAt — United Nations (@UN) February 9, 2024

"The tentacles of the imperial monster are already in Haiti and even present in our popular mobilizations", denounces the daily Haiti Liberté.

The article also stressed that they must “prepare for setbacks and not be discouraged, for we have many lessons to learn from our neighbors Cuba and Venezuela, who endured countless trials, and with them, we must quickly build bridges.”

A revolution to be lasting must be led by a disciplined, broad and deeply rooted party among the people, that is the key to success, as it would make us strong and resistant ideologically, economically and politically, recommended the newspaper in its extensive work.