Haiti: Les Cayes Hospital Is Overcrowded With Injured People

The medical care of injured people becomes dramatic in a country whose health facilities are precarious and scarce.

Faced with the possibility that rains and landslides complicate the humanitarian situation in Haiti, the Civil Protection General Directorate (DGPC) speeds up the search and rescue operations of the victims of the Saturday's earthquake.

So far, authorities have reported 5,700 injured people. In the last two days, Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba and other Latin American countries began sending humanitarian aid to Haiti.

"We must highlight the solidarity that exists through humanitarian aid... Cuban doctors are attending to hundreds of people in the areas most affected by the earthquake," teleSUR journalist Deisy Toussaint reported from Les Cayes.

Since the 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the southern part of Haiti on Saturday, the Les Cayes hospital has been overflowing with wounded.

"A lot of injured people are still arriving this morning. I did not expect to see people coming from the most remote areas... the emergency service is really rushed but we are doing our best to treat people," said Rudolphe Jacques, a physician who came from Port-au-Prince, as reported by AFP.

Le Manguier hotel, Les Cayes, Haiti. Aug. 14, 2021.

"Many injured people prefer to stay on the grass... They are still afraid to go back inside buildings as they are traumatized by the frequent aftershocks. People are also afraid to go home but tonight it will rain," physician Michelet Paurus said.

"We will try to accommodate the patients in a room whose ceiling is made of tin. For the children in the pediatric ward, we will try to set up tents in the courtyard," he added, as reported by L'Express.

The Haitian ambassador to Spain Louis Marie Montfort asked the international community for help given that the material and human damage caused by the earthquake is "enormous."

The DGPC authorities drew up a first list of urgent needs and established communication channels for those who can provide their support.

