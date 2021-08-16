Haiti: Death Toll From 7.2-Magnitude Earthquake Rises to 1,297

Authorities are working against the clock in the rescue operations as it is expected that cyclone Grace could reach the Spanish island this Monday.

The death toll from the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday rose to 1,297, the country's civil protection agency reported on Sunday.

A breakdown of the fatalities in terms of departments shows that 1,054 people were killed in Sud, 122 in Nippes, 119 in Grand'Anse, and two in Nord-Ouest, the Haitian Civil Protection Service tweeted.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said that it was necessary to "work together" in the face of the "extremely serious situation" following the earthquake, which has also left some 5,700 injured.

"As soon as I landed, I met victims of the earthquake. Doctors, rescuers, and paramedics are arriving to provide assistance from the Cayes airport. A harsh and sad reality that we must face with courage," he tweeted.

Henry also noted that various teams are on the ground to "provide help and assistance to victims" and called for a speedy action to respond to the crisis.

Cuba's National Center for Seismological Research (CENAIS) Director O'Leary Gonzalez affirmed that the seismic behavior derived from the August 14 earthquake in Haiti would last for months. So far, 489 aftershocks have been registered, seven of which could be felt even in eastern Cuba.

The Haitian authorities are working against the clock in the rescue operations of the victims of the earthquake as it is expected that tropical cyclone Grace could reach the Spanish island this Monday. This new cyclone can cause up to 100 millimeters of rain and strong gusts of wind, which can make rescue work more difficult and create new dangerous situations.