Tropical Storm Grace Entered the Caribbean Sea With Heavy Rains

On Sunday, Tropical Storm Grace entered the Caribbean Sea, after crossing the Lesser Antilles Arc's northern region. The storm will hit Puerto Rico.

After crossing the Lesser Antilles arc, Grace reported a central pressure of 1010 hectoPascal, slightly higher than the 1007 hectoPascal reported on Saturday afternoon, which means it has lost organization.

At 11:00 am, Grace had maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and was 135 kilometers south of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Its speed dropped to 26 km/h, which will allow it to reorganize a bit before making landfall on the south coast of the Dominican Republic early Monday morning.

Tropical Storm Grace (like Fred) is heading to the tallest peak of the Caribbean on Monday.. will it survive it?

Will it travel over Cuba afterward?

It will be a weaker system indeed, which makes it that much harder to predict.

Forecasts show that this tropical storm should weaken considerably after interacting with the mountains of Hispaniola Island and later with the mountains of eastern Cuba.

Minor sea penetrations and heavy rains are expected in Puerto Rico and, within the next 24 hours, in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

So far, Grace has not caused damages to any territory. However, its heavy rains represent a danger for Haiti, where it could generate flooding and hinder rescue efforts following Saturday's earthquake.