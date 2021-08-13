    • Live
News > Haiti

Haiti’s Human Right Advocates Reject de Facto Judiciary

Published 13 August 2021 (50 minutes ago)
According to human rights advocates, the Prime Minister does not have the authority to carry out such change, less so in a moment when the Senate is dysfunctional and the Chamber of Deputies does not currently exist.
 

At least 16 human rights organizations based in Haiti rejected on Thursday a de facto Higher Council of the Judiciary (CSPJ) after the technical secretary Jean Robert Constant requested to change the body.

Constant asked Prime Minister Ariel Henry to renew the entity; however, according to the human rights advocates, the Prime Minister does not have the authority to carry out such a change, less so in a moment when the Senate is dysfunctional and the Chamber of Deputies does not currently exist.

The organizations also denounced that the Judiciary has not been able to certify the files of appointed or elected councilors, some of them mentioned in the petition. Also, certification is a requirement for individuals to take office.

On Thursday Haiti's authorities announced that the elections scheduled for September will take place on November 7, as the country battles a constitutional crisis after the assassination of president Jovenel Moise.

