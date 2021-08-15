Venezuela and Mexico to Assist the Haitian Population

On Saturday, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean island leaving at least 724 people dead.

The governments of Venezuela and Mexico announced the sending of humanitarian aid to Haiti to assist the population following the impact of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) informed that actions will be carried out between the National Coordination of Civil Protection and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Navy, and Defense to help the Caribbean nation.

Likewise, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry expressed the willingness of the Bolivarian government to provide the necessary humanitarian assistance in order to contribute to the recovery of the country.

Other governments from the region such as the Dominican Republic, Chile, Peru, and Argentina offered condolences and their cooperation. At the same time, the Cuban medical brigade deployed since 1998 will continue to treat injured people.

On Saturday, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 08:29 local time, about 12 kilometers from Saint-Louis du Sud. Haitian Civil defense has reported 724 human casualties so far.

Haitians still endure the impact of the catastrophic earthquake of 2010 that left some 200,000 people dead. Likewise, the country is experiencing political turmoil after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7.

"I want to appeal to the spirit of solidarity and commitment of all Haitians, to unite in the face of this dramatic situation we are currently experiencing. Unity is strength," Haiti's Prime Minister Ariel Henry said.