Haiti: President Moise’s Head of Security Arrested

The Police also issued an arrest warrant for former Judge Wendelle Coq Thelot, who is accused of being involved in the assassination case.

Haiti's National Police on Monday confirmed that Jean Laguel Civil, the head of security for late President Jovenel Moise, was arrested.

He is charged with murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery. Once a warrant was issued for his arrest, Laguel Civil was detained and transferred to a penitentiary in Delmas near Port-au-Prince.

A few days ago, prosecutor Me Bed-Ford Claude asked the immigration services to prohibit Laguel Civil and three other police officers from leaving the country.

A forensic report prepared by Judge Carl Henri Destin indicated that Laguel Civil and about twenty police officers were in charge of protecting Moise when mercenaries stormed his residence on July 7. Despite the violence of the event, none of the presidential guards were injured during the attack.

Earlier, Laguel Civil was summoned to testify before the Prosecutor's Office along with another security officer, Dimitri Herard, but neither of them appeared to explain how a commando of foreign mercenaries entered the presidential residence without encountering resistance.

So far, at least 26 people have been arrested for Moise's assassination. Among them are 18 Colombian ex-military personnel who were hired by a Florida-based company.

On Monday, the National Police also issued an arrest warrant for former Supreme Court Justice Wendelle Coq Thelot, who is accused of being involved in the case and is charged with murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery. The arrest warrant specifies that she is armed and dangerous.

Coq Thelot was a judge until February, when Moise forcibly retired her along with magistrates Yvickel Dabresil and Joseph Jean Louis. These judges were accused by Moise of being part of a plot to assassinate him. This accusation occurred at a time when some political organizations proposed Thelot as interim president of the country.