Moise's Widow Turns Down Public Money for Official Funeral

On Tuesday, First Lady Martine Moise announced that President Jovenel Moise's family will bear the costs of her husband's funeral and refused to use public money for this purpose.

Through a statement, however, she explained that this decision does not imply a rejection of the official funeral and thanked the population for all "messages of compassion and solidarity" towards her family.

Moise's funeral will be held next Friday at the family's residence in Cap-Haitien city. Meanwhile, international officials and Haitian politicians approached the National Pantheon to sign President Moise's book of condolences.

Among them was Charles Joseph who will officially step down as Prime Minister at 3 pm local time when the ceremony of handover to Ariel Henry will take place.

The humanitarian crisis in #Haiti continues to deepen. Violence, displacement, & COVID-19 are key concerns. See more in @OCHAHAITI’s latest snapshot. https://t.co/UZKagQ62OL pic.twitter.com/WPzjl91gnZ — OCHA Haiti (@OCHAHaiti) July 12, 2021

The upcoming Prime Minister, a 71-year-old former surgeon, promised to seek political consensus to ensure governance in Haiti, a country plagued by poverty, insecurity and corruption.

"I make a solemn appeal to national unity, to put our strength and cooperation to work towards a common goal: to stop the country's race towards the abyss, to climb the slope, and to protect our country from the multiple dangers that lurk," Henry said on Monday, as reported by Le Journal de Montreal.

After the mercenary attack on the Moise residence carried out on July 7, the First Lady remained hospitalized in Miami for several days as a result of three bullets she received. Martine returned to her country on July 18 to attend her husband's funerals.