Haiti: FM Says Investigation of Moise Assassination To Continue

Haiti's former Prime Minister and Chancellor, Claude Joseph, pledged today to continue investigations into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, on the day of national funeral celebrations.

The foreign minister noted that the circumstances of the death leave a dark shadow over the country, but the legacy and commitment of the deceased to improving the living conditions of all Haitians will live on.

"Your belief that Haiti is best served when its people decide who represents them and when strong democratic systems hold those in power accountable will live on," Joseph wrote on his official social media account.

The national funeral of the slain president began shortly after 10:00 local time after the arrival of his widow, Martine Moïse at the family residence in Quartier-Morin, about nine kilometers from the center of Cap-Haïtien, in the far north of the country.

The former first lady arrived dressed in black, with a sling on one arm and a wide-brimmed hat, accompanied by her three children and a large security detail.

Emotional, she greeted for the last time her husband of 25 years, and kissed the flag that covers the closed coffin, where the mortal remains of the former head of state rest.

Colombia's @NoticiasCaracol provides more details on the assassination of #Haiti's de facto president Jovenel Moïse, while US and Haitian authorities and media lie. It was a coup involving Claude Joseph, Haitian police / security forces and others. https://t.co/f8zDp95TCw https://t.co/qREGQexLAn pic.twitter.com/CWWt1wxa3l — Madame Boukman - Justice 4 Haiti ���� (@madanboukman) July 20, 2021

Meanwhile, many guests shouted for justice and assured that Moïse was one of the few presidents concerned about the poor and the peasants.

A religious mass opened the funeral honors on Friday, with messages to celebrate the life of the controversial former head of state.

Moïse was assassinated at the age of 53 in the presidential residence in Port-au-Prince, by an armed commando of 28 people, who also wounded the first lady Martine Ethienne.

So far, authorities have arrested 26 people, among them 18 Colombians, five Haitian Americans and two policemen suspected of organizing the assassination.