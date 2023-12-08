Haiti: Civil Society Groups Support CARICOM Proposal

The Caricom delegation arrived in Haiti on Wednesday in a fourth attempt to mediate in the political crisis and allow the adoption of an inclusive agreement.

On Friday, while sectors of the Haitian opposition rejected the proposed agreement by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) delegation, civil society groups expressed their support for the initiative.

In a communiqué, the Civil Society Group (CSG) urged the political actors to adopt a pact, however minimal, and noted that the proposal of the regional organization's emissaries is broadly in line with the rules of negotiation.

A minimum agreement will allow unfreezing the political crisis and create the conditions for the people to elect their representatives in the medium term, in accordance with democratic principles, the Constitution and international human rights treaties, the platform assured.

"Make the next stage of negotiations a decisive and historic turning point for the country, but especially for the vast majority of the population, whose security and socio-economic conditions continue to deteriorate," said the organization formed by entities such as March for Life, Coalition of Haitian Diaspora Organizations and the National Confederation of Haitian Voodooists.

"The Civil Society Group takes note of the document entitled "Draft Transitional Framework for Haiti" proposed by the CARICOM Eminent Persons. The document aims to advance the next round of political negotiations, the CSG stresses."

The tweet reads, "The Civil Society Group takes note of the document entitled "Draft Transitional Framework for Haiti" proposed by the CARICOM Eminent Persons. The document aims to advance the next round of political negotiations, the CSG stresses."

In addition, the organization recalled that we live in a historic and fragile moment, and it is necessary to demonstrate patriotism and capacity to lead the destiny of the nation, says the note also signed by the Center for Analysis and Research of Human Rights and religious sectors and reformed worship.

The CARICOM Eminent Persons Group has returned to Haiti to facilitate negotiations on a Framework Agreement intended to provide a transitional governance arrangement to take the troubled country to free and fair elections.

Among its proposals is the establishment of a Transitional Council with presidential prerogatives to ensure good governance and work in collaboration with the head of government and the Council of Ministers in improving the socio-economic conditions of the population, as well as the provision of security and basic services.

However, the opposition points out that the initiative is intended to entrench in power Prime Minister Ariel Henry, whose administration has been widely criticized for the increase in violence and insecurity. Opposition sectors are calling for Henry's resignation and the creation of a new cabinet of national unity.