Haiti: CARICOM Delegation Returns to the Country This Week

The document introduces changes such as the replacement of the High Transitional Council (HCT) by a Transitional Council (TC) with presidential prerogatives and the formation of a Provisional Electoral Council that respects the articles of the 1987 constitution.

On Monday, the Group of Eminent Persons (GEP) of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) announced that it will return to Haiti this week to try to mediate in the political crisis and reach an agreement.

According to official data, from December 6 to 14, the delegation will meet in thie country's capital with political, governmental and civil society representatives and discuss a crisis resolution proposal presented during its last trip to the country.

The TC should help ensure good governance and will work in collaboration with the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers during the transition period to ensure the improvement of the socio-economic conditions of the population, the provision of security and basic services.

The tweet reads, ""Caricom's Group of Eminent Persons (GEP) will arrive in Haiti on December 6 for a "final" mediation between the protagonists. It will be the final stretch of the political negotiations around the draft framework agreement prepared by the GEP. The latter is based on the points of agreement between the parties concerned."

It should also promote the protection of human rights and the rule of law, as well as accountability, reforms and the creation of a political environment conducive to the organization and holding of elections as soon as possible, according to a version of the text circulating on social networks.

Furthermore, the Transitional Council should have among its functions to endorse with the members of the Government the decrees and ordinances, as well as the agenda of the Council of Ministers, the appointment of the CEP and to set the date of the elections, among other missions.

It would be the fourth trip of the GEP to Haiti in as many months to mediate in the crisis and reach an inclusive agreement in a context in which the positions of politicians have become radicalized and calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who took office days after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, are growing.

According to official data, his administration has been the target of numerous criticisms due to the unprecedented increase in violence, the expansion of armed groups, as well as the dramatic increase in murders and kidnappings.

Faced with this situation, the opposition advocates the establishment of a new transitional government and accuses the current executive of allying with gangs to stay in power.