Alleged Press Freedom Violations Reported in Haiti

On Wednesday, S.O.S. Journalistes denounced the alleged violations of freedom of expression and press freedom committed by government commissioner Ronald Richemond, who is holding Haitian journalist Guerdy Hyppolite in prison.

According to official reports, Hyppolite is being held for his alleged connection with the murder of Lebon FM journalist Garry Tess in the southeastern city of Cayes, who was found dead five days after his disappearance.

However, the secretary general of S.O.S. Journalists, Joseph Guiler C. Delva, condemned the prosecutor's refusal to follow up on the arrest file, despite the order of the examining magistrate.

Delva, who was Minister of Communication during the presidency of Jovenel Moïse, assured that Hyppolite was arrested shortly after the murder, having denounced the alleged complicity of the authorities in the crime.

In view of this situation, it called on the government, especially Justice Minister Emelie Prophète, to take appropriate measures to ensure that the government commissioner abides by the law and does not act as he pleases.

According to official reports, in September, the organization denounced an alleged plot to obstruct the investigation into the murder of reporter Gary Tess and blamed relatives or allies of the perpetrators for covering up the crime.

As violence grows in Haiti, journalists are increasingly recurrent victims and human rights organizations reported that more than 20 were murdered, assaulted or kidnapped in the last two years.