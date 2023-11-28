Haiti: Corruption Suspects Banned from Leaving the Country

According to ULCC reports, Haiti lost some four billion gourdes ($30.3 million) or two percent of the national budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year due to corruption.

On Tuesday, the Haitian capital's government commissioner, Edler Guillaume, issued bans on people named in the Anti-Corruption Unit reports from leaving the country.

The measures affect several personalities, among them Kenscoff's former deputy Alfredo Antoine who was supposed to appear before the prosecutor's office on Monday, but asked for a one-week postponement.

Moreover, the former general director of the National Old Age Insurance Office (ONA) Jemley Marc Jean Baptiste did not respond to the prosecutor's hearing and alleged that the invitation was irregular and inappropriate.

Also related to the ULCC files, former ONA deputy director Stephanie Mondestin was released "for humanitarian reasons" after appearing at the Guillaume hearing at the Public Prosecutor's Office.

Une rencontre s'est tenue, ce mardi 28 Nov 2023, dans les locaux de l'OCNH, avec les finalistes de la première édition du Concours national de dissertation sur la problématique de la Corruption en Haïti afin de leur communiquer des détails relatifs à la phase de leur audition. pic.twitter.com/MGDgPKD6OG — OCNH_Haiti (@OrganisationUne) November 28, 2023

The tweet reads, "A meeting was held this Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023, on the premises of OCNH, with the finalists of the first edition of the National Essay Competition on the issue of Corruption in Haiti in order to communicate details relating to the phase of their audition."

According to official reports, Mondestin was arrested last Thursday when she was about to travel to the Dominican Republic despite a court summons scheduled to shed light on a case of alleged corruption in the acquisition of real estate by the ONA worth 86 million gourdes (about US$652 thousand).

According to ULCC reports, Haiti lost some four billion gourdes ($30.3 million) or two percent of the national budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year to corruption.

Official data shows that the body presented 11 investigations involving public administration institutions such as the National Old Age Insurance Office, the National Equipment Center, the State Lottery, the Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs, as well as the Municipality of Ouanaminthe and the Senate.

The crimes identified as a result of the investigations are embezzlement of public property, illicit enrichment, money laundering, abuse of functions, illegal appropriation of land, false declaration of assets, falsification of public documents and criminal conspiracy, revealed ULCC Director General Hans Jacques Ludwig.