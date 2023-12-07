Haiti: CARICOM Returns to Mediate in Political Crisis

A Transitional Council should help ensure good governance and will work in collaboration with the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers during the transition period to ensure the improvement of the socio-economic conditions of the population, the provision of security and basic services.

On Thursday, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) delegation is in Haiti on its fourth attempt to mediate the country's socio-political crisis and reach an inclusive agreement after previous failures.

The mission will aim to engage politicians and civil society in the draft macro agreement that proposes the replacement of the High Transitional Council (HCT) with a Transitional Council (TC) with presidential prerogatives and the formation of a Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) that respects the articles of the 1987 constitution.

They also advocate promoting the protection of human rights and the rule of law, as well as accountability, reforms and the creation of a political environment conducive to the organization and holding of elections as soon as possible, according to a version of the text circulating on social media.

Les Éminentes Personnalités de la CARICOM, au cours de cette quatrième tentative de trouver une solution à la crise, continuent de rencontrée les acteurs haïtiens. La rencontre avec le groupe Mache Pou Lavi (société civile) vient de terminer. — Haiti TV One (@haititvone) December 7, 2023

The tweet reads, "In their fourth attempt to find a solution to the crisis, CARICOM's Eminent Persons continue to meet with Haitian stakeholders. The meeting with the Mache Pou Lavi group (civil society) has just ended."

Furthermore, the Transitional Council should have among its functions to endorse with the members of the Government the decrees and ordinances, as well as the agenda of the Council of Ministers, the appointment of the CEP and to set the date of the elections, among other missions.

However, several voices expressed concerns about the proposal of the CARICOM delegation, especially about the permanence of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in power, whose management after the assassination has been the target of numerous criticisms.

The party Committed to Development, founded by former Prime Minister Claude Joseph, reiterated its call for Henry's resignation and called for the formation of a new Government of national accord.

For its part, the questioned political structure Haitian Tet Kale Party, which led Michel Martelly and Jovenel Moïse to the presidency, rejected CARICOM's proposal to keep Henry in office, while the Louverturian Reformist Force expects politicians to reach an inclusive agreement.