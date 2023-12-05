Strike of instructors at Haiti's National Police Academy

They demand an urgent response from the authorities and recall that the safety of the instructors must be a priority as it influences the morale of the teaching staff.

Instructors at the National Police Academy went on strike on Tuesday due to the growing insecurity affecting the area where the school is located.

The instructors asked the high command of the security forces to take urgent measures to stop attacks by armed groups in the vicinity of the institution.

The coordinator of the National Union of Haitian Policemen, Lionel Lazarre, confirmed to the press that armed individuals attacked a teacher and her colleague in the vicinity of the Academy.

Faced with this situation, they demand an urgent response from the authorities and urge that the safety of instructors be a priority, as it affects the morale of the teaching staff.

"���� Haïti : Le Rév. Julio VOLCY lance le Fonds d'Amour et de Solidarité pour les Enfants Victimes de Gangs, hier dimanche, à Delmas 75. Objectif : réhabiliter les enfants touchés par la violence des gangs à Port-au-Prince. Le Pasteur appelle à des programmes éducatifs et… pic.twitter.com/Q7i39EBmeT — Radio Télé Galaxie (@rtvgalaxie) December 5, 2023

The tweet reads, ""Haiti: Rev. Julio VOLCY launches the Love and Solidarity Fund for Children Victims of Gangs, yesterday, Sunday, at Delmas 75. Objective: to rehabilitate children affected by gang violence in Port-au-Prince. Pastor calls for educational and financial programs. Despite the attack on his church in October, he says he remains determined to eradicate kidnapping within 24 months."

While the government awaits the deployment of an international security support mission, violence in Haiti continues to escalate with hundreds of murders and kidnappings each month. Violence is particularly high in the West department, where the capital is located, and Artibonite.

A recent report by the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti denounced that between July 2022 and November of this year more than 1,690 people were killed, injured or kidnapped in Artibonite.

Following a two-day official visit, the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis, said the gang culture in Haiti must end as soon as possible. Francis also urged the international community to maintain its commitment to the Caribbean country.