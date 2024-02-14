Haiti: All Political Forces Invited to Dialogue

The socio-political organization ANN KANPE criticized the political management of Henry, who cannot put an end to the political crisis, insecurity, the high cost of living, corruption and unemployment.

The socio-political organization ANN KANPE invited all the active forces of Haiti to discuss the situation of the Caribbean nation, and the ideal solution to the problems that today overwhelm the country.

The structure denounced the inaction of the government headed by the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, in the face of the poor living conditions of the Haitian population, in particular those who live in popular neighborhoods.

These people - underlines the statement of ANN KANPE are exposed to acts of violence that include kidnapping, rape, forced displacement and murder.

The platform's activists criticized vandalism, food insecurity and the high cost of living. They regretted that more than 112,000 Haitians beneficiaries of the United States immigration program left their homes to continue their lives in the northern country, while others are heading to Brazil, Chile and Canada in search of a better future.

The tweet reads, "Haiti: "ANN KANPE" calls for frank dialogue between political players to discuss solution to crisis."

They considered that it is vital to hold general elections in Haiti to entrust the reins of the country to leaders who can successfully guide the course of the Antillean nation, but to achieve all this effort, discussion and dialogue between all political forces is essential.