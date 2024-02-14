DR President for Urgent International Response, Haiti

The president asked the international community to assume its responsibility to comply with the deployment of the force approved last October and that has the express support of the president of Kenya to lead it.

The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, today considered the attention of the international community to Haiti insufficient, by asking for more support to stop the crisis that also affects his country.

Regarding his visit to the United Nations headquarters in New York, the president insisted on the deterioration of the living conditions of Haitians and urged to support the multinational force approved by the Security Council.

As a result of the current context, much of Haiti is controlled by gangs and on the verge of a civil war, while paramilitary gangs present themselves as redeemers, Abinader warned in an appearance before the media.

Hago un llamado a los países que, como República Dominicana, se han caracterizado por su vocación de cooperación y solidaridad, para que asuman mayor responsabilidad en este asunto y saquemos adelante la Misión Multinacional. — Luis Abinader (@luisabinader) February 13, 2024

The tweet reads, "I call on countries that, like the Dominican Republic, have been characterized by their vocation for cooperation and solidarity, to assume greater responsibility in this matter and to move forward with the Multinational Mission."

According to the Dominican president, one of the main obstacles of the Mission is the economic one, so he asked the international community to "facilitate the money so many times promised and must do it now."

After participating in the high-level meeting of the Security Council, convened to analyze the global impact of climate change and food security, the president stressed the effects that the crisis in Haiti causes on his country and said that he will continue to fight "to avoid falling into the same abyss."

To do this, he considered indispensable the impulse of the multinational mission and a collective commitment against violence in the neighboring nation.

Let's prevent Haiti from being swept away by chaos and anarchy, as well as the conflict from spreading through the region, he urged.