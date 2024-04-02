Guyana: Green Commitment Reiterated, Oil Sector Boosted

Guyana has captured the world's attention and more and more countries are attracted to explore its business opportunities, investment and economic potential, thanks to the discovery of significant oil reserves in recent years.

On Monday, Guyana reiterated that it is able to keep greenhouse gas emissions to a minimum, preserve the environment and continue to pursue climate change strategies as its energy sector gains strength.

According to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, these commitments will be honoured even if they reach the highest levels of oil and gas extraction and production in the national reserves.

He noted that the country's extensive forest and virgin forest cover will allow it to neutralise carbon dioxide emissions from increased hydrocarbon activity in the coming decades.

Each year, he said, Guyanese forests trap more than 150 million tonnes of carbon released into the atmosphere from all parts of the world and the country's oil operations annually will only expel 12 million tonnes of harmful gases. The vice president added that after 100 years of producing gold, the territory still enjoys 85 percent of its land area covered by trees.

Defending our commitment to tackling climate changes during my interview eith Stephen Sackur, host of @BBCHARDtalk pic.twitter.com/S5DuWjYfbE — President Dr Irfaan Ali (@presidentaligy) March 31, 2024

Jagdeo's remarks follow President Irfaan Ali's response to a BBC journalist, who expressed doubts about how Guyana will in the short term keep its ecological footprint in check as the pace of its oil activity increases.

In his reply, the president also stressed the good data on the preservation of biodiversity so far and referred to strategies to protect flora and fauna from the consequences of accelerating the extraction and production of fossil fuels.

In this context, the drafting of a law and its possible presentation to Parliament in 2024, to respond to contingencies related to oil spills, came to light.

Guyana has captured the world's attention and more and more countries are attracted to explore its business opportunities, investment and economic potential, thanks to the discovery of significant oil reserves in recent years.

Likewise, governments and businesses around the globe are keen to strengthen ties and expand contacts with Georgetown, given its prospects for solid growth in the near term.