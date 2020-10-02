Guatemalan President Threatens To Arrest the Caravan Migrants

"We will not allow illegal migrants to pollute and put Guatemalans at risk," he exclaimed.

Guatemala’s President Alejandro Giammattei on Thursday ordered a “state of prevention” in six departments of his country because of the entry of a caravan with over 3,000 Honduran migrants traveling to the United States.

"All those Hondurans who have entered illegally will be detained," he stressed, arguing that this measure is the consequence of their "disrespect" for the health protocols implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We will not allow illegal migrants to pollute and put Guatemalans at risk," Giammattei exclaimed.

During the next 15 days, the state of prevention will govern in the departments of Izabal, Peten, Zacapa, El Progreso, Jutiapa, and Chiquimula. These are areas through which Honduran migrants could transit on their way to Mexico.

Caravana de migrantes de Honduras se dirige a EE.UU. para escapar de la pobreza inducida por la pandemia https://t.co/1PLfGj24sh pic.twitter.com/ha5q86s1J2 — EntornoInteligente.com (@entornoint) October 2, 2020

The meme reads, "Migrant caravan from Honduras heads to the U.S. to escape pandemic-induced poverty."

The state of prevention limits meetings in the open air and allows the dissolution of unauthorized demonstrations or groups.

The new migrant caravan that left Honduras on Thursday night and entered Guatemala on Thursday morning has been divided by various routes in the country's north to enter Mexico.

The Guatemalan Institute of Migration Director Guillermo Diaz reported that the migrant caravan decided not to pass through Guatemala City, which is in the central region of the country.

