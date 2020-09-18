Guatemala: President Giammattei Tests Positive for COVID-19

The president is working from home and will remain in quarantine for over 12 days.

Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday that he is COVID-19 positive and in stable health condition with only mild symptoms.

The 64-years-old mandatary tested negative on five occasions in the last months, but on Thursday, his medical team confirmed his condition. Giammattei might have contracted COVID-19 during work travel to Huehuetenango, where he met people who tested positive after his visit.

"We've been all over the country, so it was logical that we were going to get it," Giammattei said.

The Minister of Culture and Sports, Felipe Aguilar, also tested positive for COVID-19, according to the government secretary of communication.

Giammattei is under a dexamethasone treatment to prevent lung damage. The president is working from home and will remain in quarantine for over 12 days. He asked Guatemalan people to pray for him during his suffering and urged them to use masks and hand sanitizer to prevent the virus.



"My symptoms are very mild so far. I have body pain, but it hurt more yesterday than today. It's a body pain like a good (strong) flu, especially in the back. A mixture of two pills: ibuprofen and paracetamol, which I am taking every eight hours, have given me great relief," he said.

On Friday, Guatemala recorded 83,664 COVID-19 cases, 3,036 deaths, and 73,260 recoveries from the virus.