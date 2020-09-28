Honduras Requests Solutions for the Motagua River Contamination

Guatemala city's solid and liquid waste affects sea ecosystems in the Omoa bay in Honduras.

The Honduran government asked the Guatemalan authorities for a definitive solution to the contamination of the Motagua River, a body of water on the border with severe environmental damage.

Liliam Rivera, who is the Honduras' presidential commissioner for the River Motagua, insisted on the closure of municipal dumps and the construction of self-sustaining landfills.

The Permanent Interinstitutional Bilateral Technical Bureau plans to repair the artificial barrier as a palliative for the situation.

"Although this is not a definitive solution to the problem, it contributes to a significant reduction of waste on the Honduran coast," Rivera said.

Omoa beach in Honduras hit by "trash tsunami" last weekend. Authorities say it came from Guatemala’s Motagua River. #Honduras



Rivera's office also plans to form a permanent team and hire garbage collection personnel to prevent the tide from carrying waste and generating a negative impact on both nations.

Guatemala City, which is the main source of waste, sends some 500 million tons of garbage and wastewater daily to the Motagua River.

The solid waste carried by this river covers 45 kilometers of coastline, affecting sea ecosystems in the Omoa bay in Honduras.