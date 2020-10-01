Hundreds of Hondurans Travel in New Caravan Heading To the US

On Wednesday night, hundreds of Hondurans set out in a new caravan of migrants that aspires to cross Guatemala and Mexico to enter the United States.

"We are looking for whatever we can find. We are all poor people," a 27-year-old electrical engineer said, adding that "I could not get a job for almost four years."

Yesterday afternoon, at least 1,000 people gathered in San Pedro Sula’s central bus station. Gradually, in small groups, they began their journey to Corinto, a town on the border with Guatemala.

Last week, the social networks reproduced calls to form a new caravan that will leave on October 4 from San Pedro Sula. However, some Hondurans decided to leave earlier.

“Upon reaching a highway, many of the members of the caravan got on trucks and other vehicles whose drivers agreed to transport them,” news agency EFE reported.

Así está la frontera El Corinto, Izabal Guatemsla Y Honduras por llegada de #Caravana 2020. Guatemala Requiere Prueva Covid 19 negativa para ingresar a su territorio . Tensiony nunero de migrantes incrementa. #migrantes pic.twitter.com/PYU2D9FqpW — RED MIGRANTE GT (@CONAMIGUANEWS) October 1, 2020

The meme reads, "This is the situation on the Guatemala-Honduras border because of the arrival of the 2020 Caravan. Guatemala asks people for negative results in the COVID-19 test so they can enter its territory. The number of migrants and the tension increase."

"We are leaving because here there is only work for a few," said a migrant who left in a group where many people began their walk without a mask to avoid COVID-19.

The Honduran ambassador in Guatemala Marco Fortin, however, warned his compatriots that the Guatemalan authorities require Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests from those who wish to enter their territory.

So far this year, at least four caravans of Honduran immigrants tried to reach the United States. Many of them, however, could not pass from Guatemala and were returned to their country.