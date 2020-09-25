Guatemala: Murderer of Indigenous Woman Sentenced To 62 Years

Guatemala's Justice System Thursday sentenced Evangelical Pastor Jacinto Brito to 62 years in prison for the Indigenous leader Juana Raymundo's murder, which was committed in 2018.
RELATED:
Two Guatemalan Indigenous Leaders Killed
"Brito kidnapped, raped, and murdered the Maya nurse before throwing her body into a river," the Committee for Farmers Development (CODECA) denounced.
The theory was validated by a local court, which determined that Raymundo was beaten on the head with a sharp object that caused her head trauma.
Raymundo's murder was one of 26 killings that were registered against members of Indigenous organizations in 2018, according to the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG).
"The girl was raped by the pastor frequently since she was 12 years old. He monitored and controlled her until he killed her brutally and atrociously," the Raymundo family's attorney Hector Reyes said and assured that Juana's parents were satisfied with the sentence.
"Guatemala's justice paid attention to the victims' claims. We will not tolerate hate and violence against women. Femicides will not go unpunished," lawyer Francisco Vivar added.
The victim was a rising young political leader. Before her assassination, Raymundo was elected to head an indigenous civic committee, which has plans to become a political party.