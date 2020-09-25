Guatemala: Murderer of Indigenous Woman Sentenced To 62 Years

An evangelical pastor killed a woman whom he had sexually abused since she was 12 years old.

Guatemala's Justice System Thursday sentenced Evangelical Pastor Jacinto Brito to 62 years in prison for the Indigenous leader Juana Raymundo's murder, which was committed in 2018.

"Brito kidnapped, raped, and murdered the Maya nurse before throwing her body into a river," the Committee for Farmers Development (CODECA) denounced.

The theory was validated by a local court, which determined that Raymundo was beaten on the head with a sharp object that caused her head trauma.

Raymundo's murder was one of 26 killings that were registered against members of Indigenous organizations in 2018, according to the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG).

“The [Lote Ocho] case has deep historical & structural causes. The dispossession of lands of Mayan communities & rape of Indigenous women sit on a continuum of violence in Guatemala’s history.” pic.twitter.com/2BuLHooj9G — Rights Action (@RightsAction) August 28, 2020