Guatemalan Elites Do Not Want Free Elections: Bernardo Arevalo

The leftist candidate, who will contest the presidency in the second round, rejected the suppression of the legal status of his party.

On Wednesday, presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo rejected the outrage committed against his Seed party (Semilla), which was politically suspended by decision of a judge.

"The powerful no longer want the people to freely decide their future. However, we will defeat them," he said.

"The seeds of change and hope will not be trampled," added the 64-year-old academic, who came second in the June 25 presidential election and will compete for the presidency with former first lady Sandra Torres in the runoff.

Arevalo's pronouncement occurs after a criminal judge from the Public Ministry announced the suppression of the legal status of the Seed party for allegedly having presented false signatures. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal has 24 hours to obey the judge's ruling.

Guatemala presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo, the surprise second-place finisher in first-round elections, said the government is behind attempts to question the result and wants to remove him from the run-off https://t.co/q53X18XF0t pic.twitter.com/ckqGBAgqGb — Reuters (@Reuters) July 6, 2023

However, constitutional experts warn that Guatemalan electoral regulations establish that no party can lose its legal status while an electoral process is underway.

The Public Ministry investigation was led by prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, who was sanctioned in the United States in 2022 for creating false cases against ex-authorities.

"The will of the citizens must be respected," said Seed vice-presidential candidate Karin Herrera, who is a biologist chemist.

Social organizations denounced that the suspension of the Seed party implies that its militants could not participate in political acts and their candidates could not take office.

