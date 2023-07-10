We Won't Allow the Elections to Be Stolen: Guatemala's Arevalo

In response to the prevailing concern, Guatemalan President Giammattei reiterated his call for the second round of elections to take place on August 20 as planned.

Over the weekend, the presidential candidates Sandra Torres (National Unity of Hope) and Bernardo Arevalo (Seed Movement), who apparently ended up in the top two positions, requested the Guatemalan Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to officially certify the results of the June 25 elections.

"There is a risk that they may try to remove us through illegitimate means from the second round of elections to place the candidate of the ruling party," Arevalo said, stressing that "We will not allow them to steal the elections."

On July 1, however, the Constitutional Court suspended the officialization of the results until authorities investigate allegations of irregularities raised by nine political parties.

Recently, the Argentine government issued statements expressing concern about what is happening in Guatemala and reaffirming its commitment to the protection of democratic institutions in the region, which implies "the need for fair and transparent electoral processes."

In a statement, Brazil expressed agreement with the observers from the Organization of American States (OAS) that the isolated irregularities reported in the elections do not compromise the final outcome of the ballots.

"The Brazilian government is closely following the electoral process in Guatemala, particularly the consequences of the Constitutional Court's decision and the resolution of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal that determined the review of the vote count in the first round of the presidential elections by the electoral boards," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

In response to the prevailing concern, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei published a statement stating that there is a "disinformation campaign" aimed at "generating confusion."

He also reiterated his call for the second round of elections to take place on August 20 as planned and said that he will leave the presidency when his term ends on January 14, 2024.

