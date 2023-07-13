Electoral Coup Attempt in Guatemala Denounced

"...the TSE has 24 hours to obey the ruling against Semilla or else it could be accused of not complying with the law..."

On Wednesday, various social organizations in Guatemala denounced an attempted electoral coup due to the decision of the Public Ministry to suspend the political party Semilla, of candidate Bernardo Arévalo.

According to several official reports, in a communiqué, the organizations Transparencia Internacional, Acción Ciudadana and La Red Nacional de Comisiones y Colectivos Ciudadanos por la Transparencia y Probidad, among others, stated that the decision to suspend the political party Semilla is "illegal" and urged the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to "ignore" the judicial resolution.

According to the different social entities, the objective of the criminal suspension of Semilla is to consummate an electoral coup equivalent to a coup d'état.

As per the judicial resolution, the TSE has 24 hours to obey the ruling against Semilla or else it could be accused of not complying with the law.

CONSUME ATTEMPTED ELECTION COUP A few hours after the TSE made the electoral results official, the Public Ministry through the Special Prosecutor's Office against Impunity announced that the 7th Criminal Instance Judge in an illegal resolution.

The document was disclosed after the Attorney General's Office announced the suspension of Semilla, at the same time that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) made official the results of the elections of June 25.

The TSE confirmed the advancement of candidate Sandra Torres and Semilla's presidential aspirant, Bernardo Arévalo, to the runoff scheduled for August 20.

The Public Prosecutor's Office informed that the criminal suspension of the Semilla party was ordered by a judge of the Guatemalan Judicial Organism, at its request.

The candidate Bernardo Arévalo de León (center-left), of the now illegalized party, has expressed himself in his social networks defending his party and political position.