Guatemala: Thousands of Women Take to the Streets Against Femicides

Guatemala's feminist organizations Saturday organized a protest in several cities of the country, in rejection of the violence against women, which has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of women gathered outside the municipal building in the city of Quetzaltenango, head of the department of the same name, to pay tribute and demand justice for the women who have been raped, murdered, and disappeared in the last 20 years.

"We speak for the 4 women who disappear every day. We speak for all the 77,847 girls and adolescents between the ages of 10 and 19 who are already mothers," the organizers of the protests called "For all those who are missing" stated.

"We speak for all the 12,188 women murdered in the last 20 years in the country. We speak for all the 55 women who call every day to denounce their aggressor. We speak for all the lives stolen, silenced, and extinguished of every girl, teenager, and woman in Guatemala," the organizers underlined.

Women prepare flowers at the memorial to 41 girls teenage burned to death in a state-run facility in March 2017. Others are gathering in #Guatemala City's central plaza for today's #NiUnaMenos protest against femicides, sparked by the murders of two young women this week.

Similar mobilizations took place in the capital, Guatemala City, Escuintla, Coban, Teculutan, among others, where there were songs, marches, and candles in memory of the murdered women. The feminists also demanded the State's commitment to guarantee women's security and freedom, and "to strengthen the processes of reparative justice for girls and women victims of violence and femicide". "The State must take more action. Woman are getting killed in this patriarchal and misogynist system," they said