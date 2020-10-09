Guatemala to Protect the Economy During Future COVID Outbreaks

Giammattei also said that Guatemala could be facing a second wave of infections after the first virus outbreak in March.

The president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, said on Thursday that his administration would no impose new lockdowns or enforce periods of isolation to prevent COVID-19, alleging that it would be harmful to the national economy.

"Our economy could not withstand a second shutdown. We cannot and should not close the country. We cannot lose this responsible freedom that we have recovered", Giammattei said.

Guatemala’s Minister of Economic, Antonio Malouf, the Minister of Health, Amelia Flores, and the head of the Presidential Committee for the Management of the COVID Emergency (Coprecovid) Edwin Asturias, and the director of the bank of Guatemala intervened in the decision.

End of the Social Confinement in Guatemala.

Last Monday, the government lifted the restrictions to prevent the spread of covid-19. People were allowed to go shopping and eat at restaurants, the parks were open and other places. https://t.co/fA5dsqt08j pic.twitter.com/GkeWXhbFBr — Casa Xelaju (@casaxelaju) October 7, 2020

As part of the precautionary measures, the government imposed a full lockdown that partially concluded in late July. In October, the authorities lifted the curfew and allowed the reopening of bars, cinema, and gyms.

"Step by step, the economy is reviving, and many are focusing on entrepreneurship, getting ahead, betting on the country's economy," Giammattei added.

On Friday, Guatemala reported 96,935 COVID-19 cases, 3,356 deaths, and 85,343 recoveries from the virus.