Guatemala: President Giammattei Announces His COVID-19 Recovery

According to the Communication Secretariat of the Guatemalan government, Giammattei was diagnosed as COVID-19 negative on Monday after an antigen test.

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei Monday announced during his first public appearance after his isolation on September 18, that he is fully recovered from COVID-19.

Giammattei, who presented only mild symptoms of the disease, did not need to be admitted to any medical center. He remained isolated at home.

"My lungs were fine. I just felt exhausted, which is a symptom that will probably last for a few weeks," Giammattei said.

On September 18, the President informed about his diagnose as he said he would remain working remotely. Giammattei held frequent virtual briefings to offer updates about his health development.

The 64-years-old Guatemala's head of state awaits for a cardiac examination to assess possible sequels of the disease.

world leaders w/ #COVID



Trump, USA

PM Johnson, UK

Prince Charles, UK

Pres Bolsonaro, Brazil

Pres JOH, Honduras

Coup Pres Áñez, Bolivia

Pres Giammattei, Guatemala

former PM Berlusconi, Italy

*right wing Christians, don't believe in science/climate change, downplayed #coronavirus — Profe Ervin �� (@SolidarityErvin) October 5, 2020

"I have the advantage of being a doctor. After 18 days of treatment, I could finish the isolation with a negative test result, and without consequences," Giammattei added as he recalled that he paid for his treatment, not the Guatemala's government.

According to the Guatemala's Communication Secretariat, Giammattei was diagnosed as COVID-19 negative on Monday after a test.

As of Thursday, Guatemala registered 94,182 COVID-19 cases, 3,302 deaths, and 82,828 recoveries from the virus.