They demand that the Guatemalan state give them back ancestral lands stripped by the National Army 53 years ago.

Guatemala's Center for Legal Action on Human Rights (CALDH) demanded the immediate release of 21 people from the Chicoyoguito community.

They were arrested a week ago at Coban Penal Center in the Alta Veraz department when they began a peaceful demonstration in defense of their territory.

The Mayan leaders demanded that Guatemala's state give them back ancestral lands stripped by the National Army 53 years ago for the installation of a military zone.

After their arrest was reported, the CALDH issued an alert for Police brutality during the demonstration.

The New Colonization: UN Expert Urges Guatemala to End Structural Racism Against Indigenous People

By @HeatherGies https://t.co/1juqr2VkWM pic.twitter.com/dsv1IBGKz0 — Toward Freedom (@TowardFreedom) June 5, 2018