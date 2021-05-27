    • Live
News > Guatemala

Guatemala Relaxes Entry Requirements for Immunized Travelers

    Elderly woman gets vaccinated in Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 14, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 27 May 2021 (13 hours 5 minutes ago)
Opinion

However, those who have received only one dose should submit a PCR test with negative results.

Guatemalan authorities on Wednesday informed that travelers who have been fully immunized with a certificated vaccine will not have to present any negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

RELATED:

The Lack of Transparency Marks COVID-19 Response in Guatemala

"All vaccinated persons will access the country without health restrictions as long as they have received the last injection at least 14 days before the trip," Civil Aeronautics Director Francis Argueta explained.

The official assured this deadline must also be met by travelers vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, which has a single dose.

Nevertheless, authorities will keep the requirement to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test performed 72 hours before travel for those who have not been vaccinated or who have received only one dose.

Guatemala keeps banned the entry of travelers from the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa, except for nationals.

About 374,000 out of the 16 million inhabitants of this Latin American country have received one dose of a vaccine, while over 34,000 citizens have been fully immunized.

As of Thursday morning, Guatemala had reported 250,296 COVID-19 cases and 8,058 related deaths.

