Guatemala Relaxes Entry Requirements for Immunized Travelers

"All vaccinated persons will access the country without health restrictions as long as they have received the last injection at least 14 days before the trip," Civil Aeronautics Director Francis Argueta explained.
The official assured this deadline must also be met by travelers vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, which has a single dose.
Nevertheless, authorities will keep the requirement to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test performed 72 hours before travel for those who have not been vaccinated or who have received only one dose.
After Holy Week Guatemala has seen a significant increase in Covid-19 cases. Today 1590 cases were registered. Though it is also important to note that the country is doing far more tests than in the last year. https://t.co/FfrtollJtl