Guatemala Relaxes Entry Requirements for Immunized Travelers

However, those who have received only one dose should submit a PCR test with negative results.

Guatemalan authorities on Wednesday informed that travelers who have been fully immunized with a certificated vaccine will not have to present any negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

"All vaccinated persons will access the country without health restrictions as long as they have received the last injection at least 14 days before the trip," Civil Aeronautics Director Francis Argueta explained.

The official assured this deadline must also be met by travelers vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, which has a single dose.

Nevertheless, authorities will keep the requirement to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test performed 72 hours before travel for those who have not been vaccinated or who have received only one dose.

After Holy Week Guatemala has seen a significant increase in Covid-19 cases. Today 1590 cases were registered. Though it is also important to note that the country is doing far more tests than in the last year. https://t.co/FfrtollJtl — Jeff Abbott (@palabrasdeabajo) April 8, 2021

Guatemala keeps banned the entry of travelers from the United Kingdom, Brazil, and South Africa, except for nationals. About 374,000 out of the 16 million inhabitants of this Latin American country have received one dose of a vaccine, while over 34,000 citizens have been fully immunized. As of Thursday morning, Guatemala had reported 250,296 COVID-19 cases and 8,058 related deaths.