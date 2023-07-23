Guantanamo Features Most Flagrant Human Rights Violation

Some detainees at the prison had never been taken to court, which violates U.S. law. They have also suffered all types of inhuman and illegal practices.

Jose Ramon Cabanas, director of Cuba's Center for International Policy (CIPI), denounced that the prison at the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay sees the most flagrant violation of human rights perpetrated by the U.S. administration.

"This is a topic that has been presented again before the international community, but it is one of the longest human rights violations in U.S. history," Cabanas recalled.

Speaking about the recent technical visit to the U.S. Naval Station in Guantanamo by Fionnuala Ni Aolain, the United Nations special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism, Cabanas said that the final report was "relatively objective and impartial."

Noting that such abuse is a widespread practice in the context of the so-called U.S. war against terrorism, the Cuban expert said that the U.S. war against terrorism had no direct impact on tackling terrorism but resulted in the emergence of new terrorist groups and organizations across the world.

Cabanas, who served as former Cuban Ambassador to the United States, said that Australian citizen Julian Assange and former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden were victims of a witch hunt for revealing the crimes and human rights violations committed by the U.S. government.

"Cuba calls for the return of the territory illegally occupied by the United States at the Naval Station Guantanamo Bay against the will of Cubans. We continue to call to recover sovereignty in this territory occupied under the Platt Amendment imposed by the U.S. Congress to the Cuban Constitution in 1901," he said.

After the triumph of the 1959 Cuban Revolution, there have been attempts to use this naval base to increase tensions between Cuba and the United State. The Cuban government, however, has worked for many years to avoid an escalation of the bilateral conflict.

Cabanas said that, because of the illegal occupation of Cuban territory by the U.S. administration, residents in the neighboring town of Caimanera are deprived of a normal life.

"We have nothing to negotiate with the U.S. administration about this topic. What we only accept is the return of this territory, which has been illegally occupied," he said.