EU-CELAC Declaration Calls for Ending the US Blockade on Cuba

Cuban President Diaz-Canel thanked the summit for its solid position in rejecting the inclusion of Cuba in the U.S. List of "State Sponsors of Terrorism."

On Tuesday, the summit between the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) culminated in a joint declaration in favor of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo of the United States against Cuba.

The countries attending the Brussels high-level meeting also pointed out that the inclusion of Cuba in Washington's "List of State Sponsors of Terrorism" hinders international financial transactions with the Caribbean nation.

Similar to the United Nations General Assembly resolution approved last year, 27 European countries and 32 Latin American nations agreed to highlight their opposition to laws and regulations with extraterritorial effect.

In his speech before the plenary, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked the EU-CELAC summit for its "solid position" in rejecting the U.S. blockade and the inclusion of Cuba in a "fraudulent and unilateral list."

Cumbre de los Pueblos se solidariza con Venezuela: Europarlamentario @ManuPineda Manu Pineda exigió la libertad del diplomático Alex Saab.



Señor Pdte. @POTUS el �� dice #FreeAlexSaab #PoesíaCantoALaHumildadpic.twitter.com/fAo9xuKAG8 — Somos Río Crecido (@RioCrecido_ven) July 18, 2023

The tweet reads, "Peoples' Summit stands in solidarity with Venezuela. MEP Manu Pineda demanded the freedom of diplomat Alex Saab. Mr. President of the U.S., the world says free Alex Saab."

Nicaragua, however, did not sign the final declaration of the EU-CELAC summit due to discrepancies over the inclusion of a point in which the signatory countries express their deep concern about "the war against Ukraine."

On a related issue of international diplomatic relations, the EU-CELAC declaration mentions for the first time the territorial dispute over the Malvinas, claimed by Argentina and under British sovereignty since 1833.

"Regarding the question of sovereignty over the Malvinas / Falkland Islands, the EU took note of CELAC's historical position based on the importance of dialogue and respect for international law in the peaceful settlement of disputes," it mentioned.