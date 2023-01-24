Der Spiegel reported that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has decided to send Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine.

According to the German news website Der Spiegel, the tanks from German Army stockpiles would be shipped on the condition that the U.S. would also send its Abrams tanks.

The decision, taken after months of discussion, involves the supply to Ukraine of at least one company of Leopard 2A6 tanks, currently in service with the Bundeswehr, according to Der Spiegel.

It was also reported today that the U.S. has decided to supply Ukraine with several M1 Abrams main battle tanks.

The German news website said that Scholz wanted to send the battle tanks together with other nations, such as the U.S., rather than act unilaterally.

BREAKING: Germany has decided to give #Ukraine fourteen of its Leopard 2A6 tanks to fight Russia. Poland has also been given permission to export some of its Leopard 2s to Ukraine. — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) January 24, 2023

The German Chancellor refused for a long time to supply battle tanks to Ukraine, raising concerns about the development of the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that at the moment there is no substantive dialogue with Germany, nor with the other countries of the European Union or the Atlantic Alliance.

Peskov has considered that armoring Ukraine undermines the progress of negotiations, worsens the situation and is a stumbling block to peace.

Russia has condemned the military assistance to Kiev provided by the West and its allies in Europe since the very beginning of its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 last year.

