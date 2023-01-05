US, Germany To Send Ukraine Fighting Vehicles

The United States and Germany will send Ukraine armored fighting vehicles built respectively by the two countries to bolster Kiev in its ongoing conflict with Russia, the White House said Thursday.
The announcement was made in a statement about a telephone conversation between U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier in the day.
During the call, Biden expressed the intent to supply Ukraine with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, tracked armored combat vehicles that are used to transport troops onto battlefield. Biden did not specify how many such vehicles will go to Ukraine.
Scholz, for his part, said Germany was prepared to provide Ukraine with Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles, according to the statement. The United States and Germany will train Ukrainian forces on how to operate the respective vehicles being given to Ukraine.
Additionally, to strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities, Berlin will join Washington in providing Kiev with another Patriot surface-to-air missile battery. This will bring the number of such weapon system at Ukraine's disposal to two after the United States announced one such delivery when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Washington in December, according to the statement.