General Strike Paralyzes Haiti

The two-day strike was convoked to reject President Moise's intention to remain in office after February 7th.

Haiti's social organizations and workers' unions on Monday called for a general strike to protest over insecurity and demand the resignation of President Jovenel Moise.

Labour organizations announced a two-day national strike to reject kidnappings that have affected the education sector in recent days. As of Monday morning, activities were paralyzed in the capital Port-au-Prince.

Several opposition parties also announced that an agreement was reached to set up a transition government led by a Supreme Court judge. The deal was not signed by the former ruling party Fanmi Lavalas.

On Sunday, demonstrations were also seen in Mirebalais, Verretes, Cabo Haitiano, Saint-Marc, and Petion-Ville where protesters showed support for opposition figure Moise Jean Charles from the Pitit Dessalines party.

In recent months, opposition and civil society groups warned that Moise was trying to remain in power after the conclusion of his term to take place on Feb. 7 in accordance with Article 134-2 of the Constitution.

Despite rejections to the holding of legislative and presidential elections on Sept. 19, the Provisional Electoral Committee(CEP) appointed by Moise announced that a referendum on the Constitution will be held on April 25.

Constitutional reforms included the elimination of the Senate and the position of Prime Minister. The Haitian Bar Association warned that the CEP had no "legitimacy" to call for a referendum and organize the elections.