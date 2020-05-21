Gedeon Operation: Guaido - Silvercorp - Trump Trio

Evidence presented by the Vice President for Communications Jorge Rodríguez proves the participation of opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido in the invasion attempt of May 3

The opposition lawmaker Juan Guaidó, along with the criminal organization Los Pachencas and the Miami-based Silvercorp enterprise, is linked to early May's armed raid on Venezuela's soil, according to the evidence presented by Vice President for Communications on Thursday.



Rodriguez showed the video statements of U.S. mercenary Luke Denman, who confirmed Guaidó's participation in the operation. Denman explained that the idea of hiring Silvercorp was conceived by the opposition lawmaker, over the conception that the owner of this enterprise, Jordan Goudreau, had close ties with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a conversation between Cliver Alcalá and Deputy Hernán Alemán presented by Rodriguez, it is pointed out that Jordan Goudreau was managing the "Venezuela Chapter."

"The idea of hiring Silvercorp worked as a scapegoat, for in case of failure, we had to blame someone outside politics. Otherwise, the U.S. administration would provide the air force for the operation," Denman confessed. "When it comes to bad calls blame is on Guaido, I think he disoriented a bunch of people."

Even when the government of Colombia claims to have nothing to do with the Operation Gideon, Rodriguez pointed them of providing safe routes for the mercenaries, implemented by Los Pachencas, a group related to drug trafficking with operations in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta area and the entire northern coast of the South American nation. According to a map shown in the conference, in all those places, there have been events related to the attacks on Venezuela.