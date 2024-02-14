Gaza Truce Talks Continue Without Israeli Delegation

Meanwhile, Israeli forces killed 103 Palestinians and injured 145 others in the last 24 hours in Gaza.

On Wednesday, consultations between Egyptian, Qatari, and U.S. delegations to advance towards a ceasefire in Gaza continue despite Israeli representatives leaving Cairo last night.

Meetings are expected to also involve the Islamist group Hamas, with participation from delegations of Egypt and Qatar, the main mediators in the conflict, and the United States, the primary channel with Israel for negotiations.

Yesterday, the heads of the CIA, Mossad, and intelligence services of Qatar and Egypt met amid strict secrecy, with discussions being described as "fruitful" and progressing "positively," as reported by Al Qahera News television.

One of the main obstacles in these negotiations is the number of prisoners Hamas is requesting Israel to release from its jails.

��Our Project Coordinator in #Gaza sent us audio describing the dire situation unfolding in Rafah.



“People don't feel safe. Children are terrified... It's quite sad to see how empty people's eyes are...”



We call on the government of Israel to halt any offensive on Rafah�� pic.twitter.com/uuNd1SBELk — MSF International (@MSF) February 14, 2024

Discussions revolved around drafting a "final draft" of an agreement that includes implementing a six-week ceasefire, during which new talks would be held to negotiate a permanent ceasefire.

However, there is still work to be done to reach an agreement. Although the talks achieved progress, it fell short of expectations due to objections primarily from the Israeli side.

Meanwhile, the Gaza-based Health Ministry reported that Israeli occupation forces killed 103 Palestinians and injured 145 others in the last 24 hours in Gaza.

Since the start of the Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023, the total number of Palestinians killed has risen to 28,576, with the number of wounded reaching 68,291.