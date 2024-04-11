Gaza Strip: Palestinian and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Ceasefire

The Egyptian leader reaffirmed Cairo's support for the Palestinian people's struggle and detailed his government's efforts to stop the military offensive against Gaza.

On Wednesday, an official source stated that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi discussed efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, which yesterday entered its 187th.

During a telephone conversation, Abbas briefed El-Sisi on the latest Palestinian developments, especially the offensive against the coastal enclave, the official Wafa news agency reported.

He reiterated the importance of speeding up the entry of humanitarian aid and preventing the displacement of the Gazan population.

He also thanked Egypt for its "firm position in support of the just Palestinian cause."

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke over the phone with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas and reaffirmed his country’s efforts to support the Palestinian people “on all levels.”https://t.co/bG4ri924WS — Radar Africa (@radarafricacom) April 11, 2024

According to the source, the Egyptian leader reaffirmed Cairo's support for the Palestinian people's struggle and detailed his government's efforts to stop the military offensive against Gaza.

This was the third telephone conversation between the two leaders in just over a month.

Earlier this year, El-Sisi received Abbas in the capital's Ittihadiya Palace, where they discussed the crisis in Gaza and the escalation of Israeli violence against Palestinians.

Two days ago, he also met with Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Mustafa.