Gaza Strip: Death Toll Rises after Israeli Strikes

An Israeli drone strike on a group of people on the Salah al-Din road caused at least one other fatality and an unknown number of injuries.

On Tuesday, Israeli aircraft bombed the cities of Gaza, Deir al-Balah and Rafah, killing or injuring dozens of Palestinians.

According to the official Wafa news agency, one citizen was killed and 20 others were injured in an air strike on a house in Deir al-Balah.

In a similar incident in Gaza City, two Palestinians were killed and several others injured.

According to Wafa, Israeli troops launched a raid on the al-Tanour neighbourhood east of Rafah, which also resulted in two fatalities.

Israeli PM Netanyahu says a date has been set for a ground offensive in Gaza's Rafah, where 1.4 million forcibly displaced Palestinians are sheltering.



In addition, artillery fired on the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood in the same town.

The fighter jets also fired at a residential tower in the village of al-Zahra.

In the early hours of the morning, five people were killed when a building in the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the center of the coastal enclave was hit.

Health sources warned of an increase in the death toll in the Khan Younis town as part of the search operations following the army's withdrawal on Sunday after months of operations there.

They said 84 bodies had been recovered so far, some of them in a state of decomposition.

More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed and 76,000 wounded since the beginning of the war campaign of the neighboring nation in the Strip on October 7, according to official data.