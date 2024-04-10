Israeli Attacks Kills Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh’s Sons

The Israeli security service Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a joint statement that "an aircraft struck three Hamas military operatives."

An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza refugee camp on Wednesday killed three sons of Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, along with his four grandchildren.

Hazem, Amir, Mohammad, and their children, Mona, Amal, Khaled and Razan, were killed by a strike on their car while they were driving in Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City.

Hamas' media office condemned the "treacherous and cowardly Zionist raid that targeted them in Shati camp on the first day of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr."

The Zionist regime has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Israeli security service Shin Bet and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a joint statement that "an aircraft struck three Hamas military operatives carrying out terrorist activities in the center of the Gaza Strip."

Israeli air attack kills three sons of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza https://t.co/wq54COFZbl — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 10, 2024

Haniyeh told Al Jazeera that Palestinian leaders will not back down if their families are targeted by the Israeli army, and that the killings will not affect Hamas’s demands in ceasefire talks.

Basem Naim, head of Hamas' political and international relations, spoke out about the Israeli attack. Netanyahu is under pressure from the U.S., the international community and Israeli society, so he has resorted to "using all the other dirty tools by killing our children, our wives, [or] assassinating leaders," he said.

On the possibility of a cease-fire, Naim said that the Israeli prime minister has been "doing everything possible to block or undermine any possibility of reaching a cease-fire agreement."