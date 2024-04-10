Gaza Strip: Palestine and Brazil for an End to Israeli Attacks

Mustafa discussed diplomatic efforts to halt Israeli attacks and increase the volume of humanitarian aid to the inhabitants of the coastal enclave.

On Wednesday, official sources stated that Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Mustafa and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira called for an end to the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.

During a telephone conversation, the head of Palestinian diplomacy thanked Brazil for its historic support for the cause of his people and detailed the situation in the occupied territories, especially Gaza, according to a government statement.

Mustafa discussed diplomatic efforts to halt Israeli attacks and increase the volume of humanitarian aid to the inhabitants of the coastal enclave.

He also briefed him on the new Palestinian government's work priorities, which include stopping aggression, rebuilding Gaza, institutional reform and economic recovery.

#Actualidad �� || El primer ministro palestino, Muhammad Mustafa ����, y el canciller brasileño, Mauro Vieira ����, reclamaron el #fin de la #agresión #israelí contra la Franja de #Gaza, reportó hoy una fuente oficial. https://t.co/7gZeafaRV6 — Prensa Latina (@PrensaLatina_cu) April 10, 2024

The tweet reads, "The Palestinian Prime Minister, Muhammad Mustafa , and the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira , called for the end of Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip."

Vieira congratulated Mustafa on the formation of the 19th Palestinian cabinet and wished him success.

The prime minister also spoke by telephone with Oman's foreign minister, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, as part of a diplomatic offensive to end the fighting in Gaza.

More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed and 75,000 injured there after 187 days of Israeli attacks, according to official figures.