Gaza: A Different End of Ramadan

The end of Ramadan has come, however, in Gaza the celebrations have been affected by the Israeli fire, which has not stopped out of respect for Muslim holidays.

An example of this was the attack by Tel Aviv on the Al-Shati refugee camp, near where the three sons of Hamas' political leader Ismail Haniye died, who declared, "the criminal enemy moves by the spirit of vengeance and murder, and does not value any rule, nor law".

Other sad passages in Gaza are the children, who have roamed the houses looking for treats to feed themselves during this Eid al-Fitr, where families far from having lavish banquets eat what they can silently and fearful of Israel’s aggressions.

The refugee camps, for their part, distributed sweets and small food among the displaced, so as not to overlook the sacred day of celebration. All this while they feared for the macabre tradition of Israeli aviation, bombing the areas of refuge.

The West Bank, on the other hand, is used to breaking the fast in the middle of the occupation. The faithful on the West Bank have become accustomed to harassment by Israeli soldiers and settlers, to resisting Israeli provocations and to staying discreet to avoid arrest.

Muslims from Europe and the world prayed for the end of the fire in Gaza and celebrated the end of the fast with their sad hearts for what their brothers suffered. It is a great celebration, in which children naturally expect gifts, celebrations. Yet, deep in your heart, you always have the images of Gaza in mind," said Tuncay Nazik, a representative of the Heine-Röhlinghausen Islamic community in Germany.

Israel, for its part, did not stop its genocide, its snipers did not stop shooting innocent children, its planes did not stop bombing entire cities, its settlers did not allow the faithful to go to their mosques, did not let them be fed, they were not allowed to live, and the 122 murdered by Tel Aviv in this Eid al-Fitr speak of it.