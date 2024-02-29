Gaza Strip: More than 70 Killed in Israeli Strike

Another 20 dead bodies and 160 injured were sent to Kamal Adwan Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip, and more than 90 wounded transferred to Al-Awda Medical Center in Jabalia.

On Thursday, more than 70 Palestinians were killed and hundreds injured in an Israeli attack on a crowd of citizens gathered to await the arrival of food in the northern city of Gaza.

The official Wafa news agency reported that the incident occurred this morning in Al-Rashid Street, when the military opened machine gun fire on thousands of people desperate to get food.

He detailed that 57 fatalities and more than 254 wounded were transferred to Al-Shifa Medical Complex, although he clarified that the number is so high that it exceeds the capacity of the medical staff to deal with such cases.

Israel’s massacre of hungry Palestinians waiting for food aid in Gaza was ‘state-sponsored terror’, says Al Jazeera’s senior political analyst Marwan Bishara ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WMAMOZpf0U — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 29, 2024

In Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, planes bombed several residential squares, also resulting in dozens of fatalities and injuries, he added.

Wafa reported that at least 25 citizens, mostly children and women, were killed in another attack on Nuseirat and Al-Bureij refugee camps.

According to the World Food Program, the population of the coastal enclave is suffering "unprecedented levels of desperation", while the United Nations warned that 2.2 million people are on the brink of famine.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization also recently warned that Gaza's citizens are affected by unprecedented levels of food insecurity and acute hunger.