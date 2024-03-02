U. S. Criticised by Aid Airdrop in Gaza

This was the first time the American country launched assistance from the air.

Military cargo airplanes of the united states Army launched food and other goods into the besieged strip of Gaza in the first of series of aid drops, while the Zionist occupation forcess stil blocking the entry of humanitarian help into the enclave.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry Riyad al-Maliki criticised the US airdrops for acting as a “weak, marginal state” unable to secure aid to Palestinians.

Also, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, questioned the effectiveness of launching humanitarian aid from the air into Gaza, as the US did for the first time today, as the impact of this strategy is "minimal" and "is not exempt from risks to civilians".

US is considering airdrops of aid into Gaza. My statement:



"Oxfam does not support US airdrops to Gaza, which would mostly serve to relieve the guilty consciences of senior US officials whose policies are contributing to the ongoing atrocities and risk of famine in Gaza.



1/ — Scott Paul (@ScottTPaul) February 29, 2024

Scott Paul of Oxfam said the plans "serve primarily to alleviate the guilty consciences of senior American officials whose policies are contributing to ongoing atrocities and the risk of famine in Gaza," adding that "in a context where Palestinians in Gaza have been pushed to the absolute limit, sending an insignificant and symbolic amount of aid to Gaza without a plan for its safe distribution will not help and will be profoundly degrading to Palestinians".

US carries out first airdrop of aid into Gaza. C-130s dropped more than 38,000 meals along Gaza's Mediterranean coastline pic.twitter.com/cmTal2Gny2 — Market Rebellion (@MarketRebels) March 2, 2024

U. S. “conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Gaza … to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict”, US Central Command said in a statement, and added “dropped over 38,000 meals along the coastline of Gaza allowing for civilian access to the critical aid.”

The opperation have been criticised by organisations, govenments and other entities of the world, because these air launches are far from meeting the needs for food and supplies in the area, where more than 3 million people suffer starvation.

This was the first time the American country launched assistance from the air. " We’re looking at land, sea and air routes to really make sure we’re exploring every opportunity," a White House official said today.